Last Of Trenton Police Car Firebombers Pleads Guilty In Federal Court

A Trenton man caught on video torching a police car during a riot in the city took a guilty plea in federal court.

Earlja J. Dudley, 28, is the last of four men to plead guilty for their roles in the incident following what had been a peaceful day of protest against the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020.

Surveillance and bystander video show Dudley and another man opening the vehicle’s engine and igniting a fire during the unrest, Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Rachael A. Honig said.

In the video, Dudley is wearing a tank top and baseball cap with the Roman numerals “XIV” in red lettering, along with distinctive green, black and white sneakers, she said.

Investigators found other photos of Dudley on social media wearing the same cap, tank top and sneakers, the U.S. attorney said.

A protest was peaceful earlier in the day. Later, a riot erupted on East State Street in downtown Trenton, with vandals smashing storefronts, looting and destroying several police vehicles.

Federal authorities charged Dudley with “attempting to damage or destroy by fire a vehicle owned or possessed by an institution receiving federal financial assistance,” as well as “attempting to damage or destroy by fire a vehicle used in and affecting interstate commerce,” Honig said.

Rather than face trial, Dudley took a deal from the government, pleading guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Trenton to interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

That effectively ends prosecution of the four men authorities said were responsible for the attack.

Killian F Melecio was sentenced last month to a plea-bargained 28 months in federal prison.

Kadeem A. Dockery and Justin D. Spry also took guilty pleas and are scheduled to be sentenced in September and October, respectively.

Investigators identified Melecio and Dockery through “distinctive tattoos” seen on video.

All must serve out nearly their entire terms because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

Honig credited special agents of the FBI and task force officers of the Joint Terrorism Task Force in Newark with the investigation leading to the arrest.

She also thanked Trenton officers and State Police troopers, as well as member of the state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander E. Ramey and Michelle Gasparian of Honig’s Criminal Division in Trenton.

Dockery also still faces state charges of throwing another firebomb at New Jersey State Police troopers during the riot.

