Last Of Season's Brushfires (Hopefully) Doused In Bergen County Park

Prime time for area brush fires neared its end with a late-weekend blaze in a Bergen County park.

Young Kayden Hansen of Wetwood called in the fire in Pascack Brook County Brook off Emerson Road behind their house just after 7 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

Borough police and firefighters were there instantly, as Westwood's bravest doused the flames.

No injuries were reported. A shed reportedly was damaged.

A report of a youth in a car that left the scene around the time of the fire was being investigated.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information about the possible cause of the fire is asked to contact the Bergen County Sheriff's Office: (201) 336-3500.

