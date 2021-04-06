LAST CALL: Hasbrouck Heights Liquor Store Burglar Caught Returning For More, Police Say

A Hasbrouck Heights man who’d broken into a local liquor store went back hours later – only this time the owner was inside cleaning up from the previous break-in, authorities said.

Frank Christie, 56, already had an overnight run-in with the law the day before. Witnesses told police he’d been throwing bottles off the roof of a Terrace Avenue apartment building and damaged a parked car.

An intoxicated Christie was sent to Hackensack University Medical Center because of his condition and no charges were immediately filed.

Then, shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, a neighbor summoned police to a burglary at Yoshi Liquors on Boulevard.

The storefront window had been broken, and there was glass everywhere.

All that apparently was missing, however, was a bottle of Sambuca, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected fingerprints and other evidence, then left the storeowner to secure the front of his shop.

He was cleaning up when Christie returned shortly after 7:30 a.m., Colaneri said.

Officers responding to the owner’s call arrested him.

Christie remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on two counts of burglary, along with criminal mischief and theft.

