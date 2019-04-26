Contact Us
Lane Closures Planned On I-80 In Morris County Saturday Night

Construction is starting on bridges over the Rockaway River on I-80. Photo Credit: Wikipedia (Famantin)

Lanes on I-80 in Rockaway, Roxbury and Jefferson will be closed overnight this weekend as part of the first phase of a bridge replacement project, the state Department of Transportation said.

One lane eastbound will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. and a second at 10 p.m. Later Saturday, a westbound lane will be closed, followed by a second westbound lane.

When the lanes are reopened Sunday morning, traffic on both sides will be shifted to the right shoulder so as to maintain three lanes in both directions while work begins in the center of the roadway. The lane configuration is expected to stay in place until the autumn, DOT said.

Two separate bridges over the Rockaway River are being repaired. The $20.8 million federally funded project is scheduled to be completed in 2021, DOT said.

