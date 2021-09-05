Labor Day Weekend Crash In Hackensack Kills Paterson Motorcyclist

A speeding motorcyclist was killed in a Labor Day weekend collision with an SUV near Hackensack High School, police said.

Responding officers conducted CPR on an unresponsive Lloyd Fields, 41, of Paterson following the 11:20 p.m. crash Saturday at the intersection of First Street and American Legion Drive, said Capt. Darrin DeWitt.

An ambulance took him to Hackensack University Medical Center, where Fields was pronounced dead, said DeWitt, the officer in charge of the department.

“A female witness reported that she was traveling south on First Street when Fields passed her at a high rate of speed in the single, southbound lane,” DeWitt said.

“Fields and his motorcycle then struck a 2021 Ford Explorer that was turning left onto American Legion Drive from the northbound lane of First Street,” the captain said. “The Explorer's driver, an 18-year-old Hackensack resident, was uninjured despite the vehicle's airbags being deployed.

No summonses were issued and charges were “unlikely,” he said.

Also responding were city firefighters and detectives from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

