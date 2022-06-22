Kroger Brand Aspirin, Ibuprofen Recalled Due To Risk Of Poisoning

Hundreds of thousands of packages of Krogen aspirin and Ibuprofen products are being recalled due to a poisoning risk and failure to meet federal child-resistant packaging requirements.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that over-the-counter 300-count Kroger Aspirin and 160-count bottles of Kroger Ibuprofen are being recalled because they lack child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

Federal health officials said that the packaging of the product is not child-resistant, which poses a potential risk of poisoning if young children were to consume the product.

In total, 209,430 units were subject to the recall.

“For the aspirin product, the green and the yellow label states Kroger, Low Dose, Aspirin, 81 mg Delayed-Release Tablets / Pain Reliever, 300 enteric-coated tablets,” according to CPSC. “The bottle has a green continuous thread gear closure.

“For the ibuprofen product, the blue and white label states Kroger, Ibuprofen, Capsules, 200 mg Pain Reliever / Fever Reducer, 160 soft gels. The bottle has a blue continuous thread gear closure.”

Consumers have been advised to store the recalled products in a safe location and out of the reach of children. Kroger is expected to issue additional information about how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund.

The recalled items were sold at these stores nationwide for between $12 and $16 between July 2021 and March 2022:

Baker’s;

City Market;

Dillons;

Dillons Marketplace;

Food 4 Less;

FoodsCo;

Fred Meyer;

Fry’s Food And Drug;

Fry’s Marketplace;

Fry’s Mercado;

Gerbes;

JayC;

JayC Food Plus;

King Soopers;

King Sooper;

Fresh Fare;

King Soopers Marketplace;

Kroger;

Kroger Fresh Fare;

Kroger Marketplace;

Mariano’s;

Metro Market;

Payless Super Market;

Pick 'n Save;

Pick 'n Save Marketplace;

Quality Food Center (QFC);

Ralph’s;

Ralph's Fresh Fare;

Smith’s;

Smith’s Marketplace.

