Korean War Vet, 92, Charged With Hit-Run Crash That Injured Young Bogota Bicyclist

UPDATE: A 92-year-old Korean War veteran from Bogota was the driver who kept going after he hit a boy on a bicycle, injuring him, over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Joseph Toth told police he thought he'd struck a tree branch on Larch Avenue near his home around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Bogota Police Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

The 14-year-old victim was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center for an arm injury following the crash, he said.

An officer on patrol spotted the damaged vehicle in Toth's driveway late Sunday, the sergeant said.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, failing to report and accident and failing to observe a stop sign and released pending court action.

"We thank everyone who passed the story along," Cole said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.