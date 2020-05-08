Knuckleheads Catapult Murphy Into National Bobblehead Hall Of Fame

Gov. Phil Murphy, who has attracted national attention with his daily coronavirus briefings, is the latest governor to land a spot in the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame.

From the state with the second highest number of COVID-19 cases, Murphy often uses the word "knuckleheads" at news conferences to shame any New Jerseyans failing to stay at home or social distance

Hence, Murphy's new bobblehead figure displays him behind his daily briefing table with the phrase, "STAY AT HOME."

A bobblehead featuring New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was unveiled last month.

The bobblehead museum will donate $5 from every $25 bobblehead sold to the Protect The Heroes Fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge. They can be ordered online and will be shipped in August.

Other sitting governors f eatured in the bobblehead series include California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

