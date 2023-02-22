Knife-Wielding Sex Offender Utters Racial Slurs Against Asian Man In Fort Lee: Authorities

A registered sex offender from out of state was jailed after pulling a knife and uttering racial slurs against an Asian man during a dispute at a Fort Lee shopping center, authorities said.

Responding officers arrested Brett Epps, 47, of Mansfield, Ohio, after speaking with him, the alleged victim and others at Whiteman Park Plaza on Lemoine Avenue shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Capt. Edward Young said.

Police seized the weapon, brought Epps to headquarters and charged him with aggravated assault, four counts of bias intimidation, making terroristic threats and illegal weapons possession.

They then sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The victim wasn’t seriously injured, responders said.

Epps is known to police, having been arrested in the area as a fugitive from justice out of Ohio, records show.

Epps had been wanted in his native state after getting probation for "corruption of a minor" and then fleeing Ohio instead of entering a required sex offender program at a halfway house there in the late 1990s, according to reports at the time.

