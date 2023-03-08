Contact Us
Knife-Wielding Man Charged With Kidnapping, Threatening Fort Lee High-Rise Employee: Police

Jerry DeMarco
Irvin Sams of Paterson was arrested at the Horizon House in Fort Lee.
Irvin Sams of Paterson was arrested at the Horizon House in Fort Lee. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / INSET: BCJ

Fort Lee police arrested a Paterson man who they said pulled a knife on an employee at a local high-rise.

What Irvin Sams, 37, was irritated over wasn’t immediately clear.

Officers had been looking for him after a citizen reported being stopped by a driver who asked for directions to the nearest hospital while a back-seat passenger held a knife to his throat shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, Capt. Edward Young said.

The passenger shouted at the driver at that point and they sped off, the citizen told police.

Officers were searching for the vehicle when a call came in from the security office at the Horizon House, Young said.

They scoured the area and seized Sams, who they said had threatened a building employee with a knife.

No serious injuries were reported.

Sams was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, burglary and illegal weapons possession. He was then sent to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center for a psychological evaluation and remained there on Wednesday. 

