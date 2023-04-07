Kitchen Candle Fire Blows Through Roof Of Old Tappan Home

UPDATE: A candle ignited a blaze that ravaged an Old Tappan home near the Rockland County border on Friday, bringing firefighters from both sides of the state line, authorities said.

The three-alarm blaze broke out in the kitchen of the 2½-story wood-frame home on Cheryll Lane near Old Tappan Road -- a little under a half-mile from Tappan, NY -- and quickly blew through the roof around 1:30 p.m. April 7, responders told Daily Voice.

Firefighters had it knocked down in under an hour. Overhaul was completed by 3 p.m.

A Hillsdale firefighter sustained a minor facial injury when he was struck by a tool, responders said.

An ambulance from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center brought him to Hackensack Meridian's Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

No other injuries were reported.

Mutual aid at the scene and in coverage included firefighters from Closter, Demarest, Emerson, Harrington Park, Northvale, Norwood, Piermont, River Vale, Sparkill, Tappan, Westwood and Woodcliff Lake, responders at the scene told Daily Voice.

Norwood and Old Tappan also sent ambulances.

