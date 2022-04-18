Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next."

That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports.

The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.

The man then put her in a duffel bag found half a mile from her Forest Hills home.

Gaal's husband, Howard Klein, had apparently been away visiting colleges with their other 17-year-old son when he received his wife's killer's message.

Gaal had suffered approximately 60 stab wounds to her torso, neck and left arm, the NY Post reports. She also had knife wounds inside her fingers and puncture wounds near her trachea and carotid artery, the outlet said.

