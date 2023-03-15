Kamala Harris Drops By Paramus (PHOTOS)

Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Cecilia Levine
Kamala Harris arrives in Paramus on March 15, 2023.
Kamala Harris arrives in Paramus on March 15, 2023. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for Daily Voice

United States Vice President Kamala Harris stopped into Paramus on Wednesday, March 15.

The VP reportedly flew into Newark Airport around noon and went to a Democratic finance event on Howland Avenue, sources with direct knowledge of the visit tell Daily Voice.

The afternoon event brought traffic on the southbound side of Route 17 to a complete standstill for several hours as law enforcement closed off routes around the event.

Harris had left the area by 3:30 p.m. She reportedly made her way into New York City to film a segment for "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert, News12 said.

