Kamala Harris Drops By Paramus (PHOTOS)

United States Vice President Kamala Harris stopped into Paramus on Wednesday, March 15.

The VP reportedly flew into Newark Airport around noon and went to a Democratic finance event on Howland Avenue, sources with direct knowledge of the visit tell Daily Voice.

The afternoon event brought traffic on the southbound side of Route 17 to a complete standstill for several hours as law enforcement closed off routes around the event.

Harris had left the area by 3:30 p.m. She reportedly made her way into New York City to film a segment for "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert, News12 said.

