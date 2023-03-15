Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Kamala Harris Coming To Paramus

Cecilia Levine
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris Photo Credit: The White House

United States Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting New Jersey on Wednesday, March 15.

The VP will fly into one of New Jersey's airports around noon to eventually go to Paramus for a Democratic finance event, sources with direct knowledge of the visit tell Daily Voice.

Harris also will reportedly be filming a segment for "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert, News12 said.

No further details were released. This is a developing story. Check back for more.

