Kaepernick Halloween 'Tombstone' Goes Too Far, NJ Neighbor Says

A Halloween decoration that expresses a Rutherford resident’s opinion about professional athletes kneeling for the national anthem has upset some neighbors.

The home near the Passaic River has a set of decorative “tombstones” inscribed with puns.

One, however, stopped a neighbor in her tracks.

A small American flag is planted alongside the decoration, which says: "Colin Kaepernick 1987-2017. I Should Have Stood Up.”

“This family thinks it's appropriate to decorate for a holiday geared for children and include a joke where a black man being dead is the punchline,” the neighbor said.

“I am coming from a place of ‘white silence is violence’ and I feel the need to say something,” she said, “but I fear for my safety if I were to approach the house.”

Some “like-minded” neighbors suggested she alert local media, the woman said.

Hoping to turn the experience into a positive, she said she’s going to donate to Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp.

She’s asking her friends to do the same.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.