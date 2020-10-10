Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Kaepernick Halloween 'Tombstone' Goes Too Far, NJ Neighbor Says

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
"Colin Kaepernick 1987-2017. I Should Have Stood Up"
"Colin Kaepernick 1987-2017. I Should Have Stood Up" Photo Credit: Contributed

A Halloween decoration that expresses a Rutherford resident’s opinion about professional athletes kneeling for the national anthem has upset some neighbors.

The home near the Passaic River has a set of decorative “tombstones” inscribed with puns.

One, however, stopped a neighbor in her tracks.

A small American flag is planted alongside the decoration, which says: "Colin Kaepernick 1987-2017. I Should Have Stood Up.”

“This family thinks it's appropriate to decorate for a holiday geared for children and include a joke where a black man being dead is the punchline,” the neighbor said.

“I am coming from a place of ‘white silence is violence’ and I feel the need to say something,” she said, “but I fear for my safety if I were to approach the house.”

Some “like-minded” neighbors suggested she alert local media, the woman said.

Hoping to turn the experience into a positive, she said she’s going to donate to Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp

She’s asking her friends to do the same.

