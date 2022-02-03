Justin Bieber Spotted At Pennsylvania Diner

You’ll never Belieb who stopped by a central Pennsylvania diner.

The pop-star and his bodyguard came to the City Star Diner in Manheim Wednesday, Feb. 2, for that "Yummy." The two were spotted by waitresses— one even scored some photos, according to her Facebook post.

His bodyguard was talking about Rock Lititz and mentioned that Bieber was in the area to practice for his upcoming shows, according to LancasterOnline.

Bieber had a bacon, egg, and cheese croissant, the outlet says.

The vocalist is expected back in the area but it is unclear where or when— but “Never Say Never.”

Bieber's next tour, called "The Justice World Tour 2022," begins later this month in San Diego covering North America through June before heading to Europe, according to his website.

And if you are all “I Don’t Care,” then you can go “Love Yourself.” Is it too late now to say “Sorry” for all these puns?

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.