Just-Released Ex-Con Jailed After Bergen Woman Finds Secret Sex Cam

A recently released ex-con from Jersey City hid a camera in a Ridgefield Park woman's home in an attempt to secretly record her having sex, authorities charged.

Johnny Nunez, 46, was taken into custody by village police this week after the woman found the camera, Police Chief Joseph Rella said Friday.

Nunez has conducted a campaign of "persistent and ongoing harassment" of the 42-year-old victim, the chief said.

Village police arrested him this past Tuesday on charges of invasion of privacy, harassment "in a manner to cause alarm" and stalking, records show.

He remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail.

Nunez served nearly three years in state prison for a pair of burglaries -- one in Hudson County and the other in Morris. He'd only just been released this past March, records show.

