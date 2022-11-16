Jurors Convict Paterson Senior Of Repeatedly Sexually Assaulting Girl, 10

Jurors in Paterson convicted a 66-year-old city man of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Julio Largo-Veletanga has remained jailed since city police seized him in May 2020.

Detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said they then interviewed multiple witnesses, including the girl.

She “reported being sexually abused by Mr. Largo-Veletanga on multiple occasions between February 2020 and May 2020 at her home in Paterson,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

All told, there were no fewer than four incidents in the three-month span, investigators said.

Largo-Veletanga went to trial rather than accept a plea deal.

Passaic County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco, in turn, secured guilty verdicts of all of the counts against him – aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, child endangerment and hindering his arrest -- on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Superior Court Judge Joseph A. Portelli scheduled sentencing for March 8, 2023 in Paterson.

In addition to however many years that he’s sent to prison, Largo-Veletanga will have to remain on parole supervision for life and register as a Megan’s Law offender.

******

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence. They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

******

