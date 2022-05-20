Judge Refuses To Release Newark Defendant Charged With Shooting Jersey Shore Man In Paterson

A state judge refused to release a defendant from Newark who was captured in New York City and charged with shooting a Jersey Shore man following a robbery in Paterson.

The 27-year-old Sea Bright victim was shot near the corner of Putnam Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard on Jan. 8, 2021.

He sought treatment at Riverside Medical Center in Red Bank without telling city police, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

Red Bank police who were alerted to the shooting immediately notified their Paterson colleagues, they said.

The victim was later transferred to Jersey Shore University Medical Center and survived his injuries. Meanwhile, Paterson police – assisted by prosecutor’s detectives – set out to identify and capture his assailant.

Terrell Johnson, 30, was arrested in New York City last month and extradited to Passaic County earlier this week to face charges of attempted murder, robbery and weapons possession.

Superior Court Judge Joseph A. Portelli denied Johnson's release during a first appearance in Paterson on Thursday, May 19.

Portelli is the same Passaic County judge who recently denied the release of a Midland Park man charged in a Prospect Park shooting.

SEE: No Bail Reform In This Court: Judge Orders Accused Prospect Park Shooter From Midland Park Held

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.