Judge Refuses Release To Garfield Ex-Con Charged With Threatening Adult, Child With Scissors

A judge ordered that a Garfield ex-con remain jailed after authorities said he put a pair of scissors to the neck of an adult and threatened a child during a domestic assault.

Several Garfield officers who responded to reports of a domestic dispute found Hugo A. Orejuela, 39, hiding behind a Lincoln Place garage shortly before 11 p.m. Sept. 29, Capt. Mario X. Pozo said.

Orejuela had been breaking things before grabbing the scissors and threatening two victims, the captain said.

Orejuela pushed one of them to the ground, causing a minor injury, he said.

Police charged Orejuela with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, violating a restraining order and resisting arrest, among other offenses, and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

Orejuela has several previous arrests dating back nearly a decade for, among other offenses, robbery, criminal attempt, a probation violation and unspecified arrears.

Police in Lodi had sent Orejuela to the county lockup in March after charging him with resisting arrest, simple assault and making terroristic threats this past March. A judge in Hackensack released him the very next day under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law, records show.

The results were different this time. Orejuela was denied release by a Central Judicial Processing Court judge following the arrest in Garfield.

He remained in the BCJ on Wednesday, Oct. 12, pending further court action.

