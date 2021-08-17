Judge Jails Passaic Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Three Underage Girls

A 20-year-old Passaic man already facing charges of sexually assaulting two 14-year-old girls was arrested again and charged with abusing a 12 year old, authorities said.

A Superior Court judge in Paterson ordered on Tuesday that Jorge Mendez remain held after authorities charged him with the Spring 2020 assault.

Passaic police previously arrested Mendez for statutory rape of the 14 year olds over several months, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Tuesday.

He was free when detectives from Valdes’s office arrested him last Wednesday following a report from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P) about a third, younger victim, she said.

They charged him with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment, the prosecutor said.

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence. They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

