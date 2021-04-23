Judge Grants NJ Landlord Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Tenants Pause On Federal Lawsuit

A federal lawsuit accusing a 73-year-old New Jersey landlord of violating the Fair Housing Act has been temporarily halted in light of new criminal charges saying he forced more than a dozen tenants into sex acts in exchange for rent relief, NJ.com reports.

The suit was filed last August against Joseph Centanni, of Mountainside says he demanded sexual favors from tenants since 2005.

Last March, Centenni -- who owns hundreds of rental units scattered across 18 properties in Elizabeth -- was slapped with 13 more criminal charges out of Union County accusing him of similar behavior.

Following the latest criminal charges, Centanni's lawyers requested a stay in the civil case, which was apparently granted Monday, NJ.com says.

Click here for the full report from NJ.com.

