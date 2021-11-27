Jon Gosselin Bitten By Deadly Spider Sleeping In His PA Home

Reality TV star Jon Gosselin was hospitalized after being bitten by a spider while sleeping in his Berks County, PA home, The Sun reports.

The "Jon & Kate Plus 8" dad told the outlet he was looking forward to his first "real single weekend" DJing in Philadelphia when he woke up in his Reading home and realized one leg was twice its normal size.

Gosselin limped out to his car, drove to a local hospital where a doctor told him he had been bitten by a Brown Recluse -- a venomous and potentially deadly spider.

The father of eight said the swelling has gone down after approximately a week.

Gosselin became famous alongside ex-wife Kate Gosselin on their TLC show about raising a set of twins and sextuplets. The couple announced they were divorcing in an episode of the show in June 2009.

