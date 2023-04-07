'Joker' Sequel Wraps Filming In North Jersey

The Joker's reign of terror in Essex County is over.

"Joker: Folie à Deux," the sequel to 2019's "Joker" has wrapped filming, after shooting at the shuttered Essex County Isolation Center in Belleville.

Lady Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn, made the announcement on her Instagram page.

The hospital stood in for the infamous Arkham Asylum, where Batman's rogue gallery of villains often end up after causing untold destruction in Gotham City.

Joaquin Phoenix will be reprising his Joker role that won him an Academy Award. The movie is described as a "musical psychological thriller."

The movie is set to be released in October 2024.

