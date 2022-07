A Passaic County tenant who captured an enraged star Joe Gorga confronting him over unpaid rent last month has been evicted — and my how the tables have turned.

This time, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star was the one behind the camera, TMZ reports.

Gorga smiled as a sheriff's deputy served his tenant with eviction papers in Hawthorne on Tuesday, July 12, TMZ says. The tenant reportedly owed $50,000 in back rent.

