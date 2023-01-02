JILTED AND JAILED: Ridgefield Man Charged With Trashing Little Ferry Home, Assaulting Ex-GF

A 19-year-old Ridgefield man was jailed after Little Ferry police said he broke into an ex-girlfriend's apartment, attacked her and a visitor and then trashed the place.

Michael Chung broke the locks to get into the 18-year-old victim's River Street home, a Little Ferry police report says.

He then grabbed a male visitor and threw the woman down when she tried to stop him -- causing face, arm, back and chest injuries, it says.

The visitor left and Chung began breaking furniture, the report alleges. He threw soup against the walls, punched a hole in one of the walls and tossed her belongings around the woman's apartment before leaving, it says.

The woman refused medical attention, so police took photos of her injuries. A judge subsequently issued a temporary restraining order, records show.

Chung surrendered at police headquarters and was charged with burglary, simple assault and criminal mischief.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail for four days before a judge in Hackensack granted his release, with conditions that include not contacting or going near the victim, pending further court action.

