Jersey Shore Surfer Saves 3 Swimmers In Rip Tide

A teenage surfer is credited with saving the lives of three swimmers stranded by Jersey Shore rip currents.

The men were caught in the offshore rip tide Sunday in Bay Head, according to News 12.

Kayla Smith, 16, of Point Pleasant dove in with her surfboard to rescue the trio from the ocean -- all in one swift move -- near Howe Street Beach, the television station reported.

Gov. Phil Murphy gave a "huge shout out"" to the Ocean County hero via Twitter on Monday:

Gov. Phil Murphy's tweet on Kayla Smith (Twitter photo courtesy Jim Murdock @reporterJim News12) Twitter/ Gov. Phil Murphy and Jim Murdoch @ReporterJim

