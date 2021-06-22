'Jersey Shore' Star's Ex Pointed Gun At BF, Dropped N-Word In Latest Arrest, Police Reports Say

Jenn Harley -- the ex-girlfriend of "Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Magro -- was arrested on charges of domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Harley's new boyfriend, Joseph Ambrosole, told police she threatened to shoot him and called him the N-word, then cocked the gun, KTNV13 reports citing police papers.

The couple was reportedly arguing earlier in the night at popular Las Vegas bar and things escalated after a night of drinking, several news reports say citing police, the outlet says.

After security at a strip club asked the couple to leave, Harley apparently began live-streaming her boyfriend as he drove and then threw his phone out the window, police said.

When Ambrosole stopped the car to look for his phone, Harley got behind the wheel and drove away., KTNV says citing police. Ambrosole took an Uber home, where things Harley began threatening him, authorities said.

That same weekend, Magro proposed to his girlfriend, Saffire Matos.

Harley, who shares a daughter with Magro, was lodged at the Clark County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000 and a court hearing scheduled for Saturday.

Magro was arrested in a domestic violence incident last April, and in 2019 for an alleged kidnapping incident involving Harley and the couple's daughter, Ariana.

