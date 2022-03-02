Jersey Shore Mayor Off To Poland-Ukraine Border

The mayor of one Jersey Shore town bought a last-minute ticket to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees at the border.

Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra — whose family is Polish and Slovakian — made the announcement Tuesday, March 1 on Facebook.

"I don't know how much of a difference one person can make, but I'm at least going to try," he said.

In the last week, one million refugees have fled Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said.

Kanitra has rented a passenger van in an effort to drive refugees to displacement centers, bus depots and train stations.

"I can only bring and carry so much luggage with me, so the supplies I'll be flying over will be minimal," he said.

"That said, once I get there, I plan on going to Tesco and filling the van with things that refugees will need. I'm hoping World Central Kitchen and/or Global Empowerment Mission will also let me volunteer in Medyka when I arrive."

His residents proudly thanked him.

