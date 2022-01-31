Jersey Shore Man Threatens To 'F**k Up' Funeral For Hero NYPD Officer

A Monmouth County man who was once recorded shouting racist slurs at an Asian NYPD detective threatened to "f**k up" the next city police funeral.

"If I had known about that mother-f**king funeral, I would have f***ed that sh*t up, bro -- all the way, 100 percent," Terrell Harper, 39, said in an Instagram stories video. "That a' been a wet dream.

"I can't wait. I'm lookin' for the next cop funeral," Harper added in the video, which went viral on Twitter. "I'm tellin' ya: I'm gonna f**k that sh*t up, bro. I'll make news ASAP."

Harper, whose last known address was on 10th Avenue in Neptune Township, accompanied his minute-long rant with a photo of a sea of blue lined up Friday for the funeral of NYPD Detective Jason Rivera at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.

The next funeral, of Rivera's partner Officer Wilbert Mora, is scheduled for this Wednesday, also at St. Patrick's.

Both heroes were gunned down during a domestic violence call in the Bronx on Jan. 21. Rivera was pronounced dead a short time later, and Mora died last Tuesday.

Their killer, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, was in a back bedroom when Rivera, Mora and another officer responded to a call from his mother that he was threatening her. As they moved down the hallway, the door swung open and McNeil began shooting, authorities said.

The third officer shot McNeil, who died last Monday.

TO SEE THE VIDEO, the click on the image in the tweet below. WARNING: There's a considerable amount of profanity and racist language.

“You n****s better not die no time soon because I’m gonna f***k your funeral up," Harper (@Relly_Rebel) said in Saturday's video. "Son, that’s going to be my new threat to them: I can’t wait for one of you all to die so I can f**k your funeral up, n***a.”

The NYPD said it was investigating.

Police are familiar with Harper, who was once recorded calling NYPD Detective Vincent Cheung a "goddamn cat eater" and asking if the officer intended to "Judo chop" him, prompting the detective to sue. His city rap sheet includes making terroristic threats, menacing and unlawful assembly.

