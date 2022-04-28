Jersey Shore Man Set Dozens Of Fires In 4 Towns: Prosecutor

A 32-year-old man from Ocean County has been indicted in connection with setting dozens of fires in four townships, authorities said.

Gregory Fullman, Jr., of Manchester Township, was indicted by a Grand Jury on 28 counts of aggravated arson, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The charges are in connection with multiple fires that occurred in the Townships of Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Lakewood, and Wall — between May 2021 and January 2022, he said.

On Jan. 31, a multi-jurisdictional investigation into numerous forest fires intentionally set in Ocean and Monmouth Counties culminated with Fullman’s arrest, Billhimer said.

Fullman has been held in Ocean County Jail ever since his arrest on Jan. 31.

