Jersey Shore Dad To Pitch Pet Product On Shark Tank

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Nicole Acosta
FurZapper founder Michael Sweigart
FurZapper founder Michael Sweigart Photo Credit: FurZapper Instagram

A Jersey Shore dad and entrepreneur is taking his business for a swim with the sharks.

Ocean County native and FurZapper creator, Michael Sweigart will pitch his re-usable pet hair removal discs to the famous line-up of potential investors on ABC's Shark Tank next week.

The flexible discs are meant to be tossed into the washer and dryer with laundry.

The discs adhere to and separate pet fur, hair, dust and debris from clothing.

Catch the Manahawkin native on Shark Tank airing April 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

