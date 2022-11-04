Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Jersey City Teacher Suspended After Tirade Saying Blacks Perpetuate Violence: Report

Cecilia Levine
Academy 1 Middle School
Academy 1 Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Jersey City middle school teacher who was recorded blaming Black residents for perpetuating violence in the community has been suspended, NJ Advance Media reports.

Eighteen minutes of the unidentified Academy 1 Middle School teacher's 45-minute rant caught her saying "The whites aren’t coming here shooting you all down. Are they? Are they? How many white people came and shot you today?” the outlet said.

She also apparently asked students “What are your chances in life of doing something with yourself other than sitting home waiting for your welfare check," according to NJ.com.

The school district's interim superintendent Norma Fernandez did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment, however, she confirmed the incident to NJ.com, calling it "appalling."

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

