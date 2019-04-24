Jersey City Rally In Favor Of Licenses For Undocumented Immigrants Planned

A May 1 rally is planned near the Statute of Liberty to express support for pending legislation in New York and New Jersey that would grant drivers licenses regardless of immigration status.

The rally, to be held beginning at noon at the J. Owen Grundy Pier at Hudson Street /Exchange Place in Jersey City, according to Service Employees Union International 32BJ, a labor union helping organize the event.

Immigrant and other labor rights groups are expected to attend.

The rally is meant to highlight the benefits of proposed laws pending in both New York and New Jersey that would improve road safety and the region's economy, organizers said in a statement.

Gov. Phil Murphy has renewed a years-long effort to permit qualified drivers to obtain licenses regardless of immigration status. Several lawmakers have introduced bills but the effort in the Legislature has stalled so far, NJ.com reported in January.

New Jersey, which would join 12 other states and the District of Columbia that issue licenses regardless of immigration status, is home to an estimated 466,000 undocumented people of driving age, according to New Jersey Policy Perspective.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.