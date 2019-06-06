Contact Us
Jersey City Man Among 4 Stranded Hikers On Mount Rainier: Report

Paul Milo
Email me
Ruslan Khasbulatov in a photo posted in 2017 to social media Photo Credit: Facebook
Mount Rainier in Washington state Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Four hikers, including a software developer from New Jersey, are trapped atop Mount Rainier in Washington state, CNN reported Thursday.

The four --  Yevgeniy Krasnitskiy of Portland, Oregon; Ruslan Khasbulatov of Jersey City; and New York residents Vasily Aushev and Kostya "Constantine" Toporov -- began their ascent from a campground Friday.

High winds destroyed their climbing equipment, stranding them at 13,500 feet since Monday, the National Park Service told CNN.

The windy conditions have also hampered rescue efforts. A helicopter pilot found the four signaling for help on the north side of the mountain but was unable to approach. The conditions also made it difficult to drop supplies.

More than two dozen rangers have been trying since Monday to reach them, but rescue attempts have also been impeded by rain and poor visibility.

"Rangers are now preparing multiple rescue contingencies involving both air and ground operations as conditions permit. Unstable weather forecast for the next several days is expected to continue to limit air operations," the park said.

