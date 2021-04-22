Jersey City Lookout Admits Role In Union City Bank Robbery

A Jersey City man admitted Thursday that he served as the lookout while an ex-con robbed a Union City bank.

Juan Rojas Hernandez, 21, told a federal judge via videoconference in Newark that he got a cut of the proceeds after William Tedeschi robbed the Valley National Bank branch on Bergenline Avenue of $10,200 in November 2019.

Tedeschi, 48, also of Jersey City had been released from state prison after serving 20 months for impersonating a police officer in several Hudson County towns when he robbed the Valley National branch with Hernandez and co-defendant Faronk Lazizi.

Taking a plea deal, he admitted last May that he also robbed another bank in Elizabeth a failed in another attempt in Newark.

SEE: Serial Police Impersonator Admits Robbing Two NJ Banks, Posing As Fed

Hernandez also took a deal from the government, as well, pleading guilty to bank robbery Thursday rather than go to trial.

U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti scheduled sentencing for Aug. 26.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by by Assistant U.S. Attorney Vijay Dewan of her Criminal Division in Newark

She also Union City police for their assistance.

The status of the case against a third defendant, Faronk Lazizi, couldn’t immediately be determined.

