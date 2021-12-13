Jersey City Drug Dealer Gets 7 Years In Fed Pen

A drug-dealing ex-con from Jersey City must spend a plea-bargained seven years in federal prison.

Hason Armfield, 43, must serve just about all of the sentence handed down via videoconference Monday in Newark because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Armfield was arrested following a raid on his York Avenue apartment by DEA agents and Jersey City police in June 2019, records show.

An authorized search of the place turned up nearly a half-pound of cocaine, 3½ ounces of heroin and unspecified criminal proceeds, a complaint on file in federal court in Newark says.

Authorities also seized a digital scale, a bag of razor blades, several bags of empty vials, sandwich bags and other "items commonly used in the production and packaging of drugs," it says.

Armfield took a deal from the government rather than risk trial, pleading guilty four months ago to possessing heroin, cocaine and cocaine base for sale, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty sentenced Armfield to three years of supervised release.

Honig credited agents and task force officers of the Drug Enforcement Administration in Newark and Jersey City police with the investigation leading to the plea and sentencing, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Agnew of her Organized Crime and Gangs Unit in Newark.

Both agencies participate in a federally-led Jersey City Violent Crime Initiative (VCI) created for “the sole purpose of combating violent crime in and around Jersey City,” Honig said.

Together, federal, state, county, and local agencies collaborate “to strategize and prioritize the prosecution of violent offenders who endanger the safety of the community,” the U.S. attorney said.

Participants also include her office, the FBI, U.S. Marshals, the Hudson County prosecutor's and sheriff’s offices, the New Jersey State Parole Board, the Hudson County Jail and the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations and Intelligence Center/Real Time Crime Center.

