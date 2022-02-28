Jersey City Coach Sexually Assaults Girl At Toms River Track Meet: Prosecutor

A 61-year-old track coach from Jersey City has been arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted a girl at a track meet in Ocean County, authorities said.

Thomas Downes was at the John Bennet Athletic Bubble in Toms River when he "inappropriately touched" a minor female athlete participating in the meet on Saturday, Feb. 12, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The girl reported the incident to her coach, who told authorities.

Downes was identified as a suspect and charged on Feb. 24, the prosecutor said. He surrendered to authorities in Toms River on Monday, Feb. 28, before being processed and released on a summons, pending a future court date.

Downes was serving as the head coach of a Jersey City girls’ high school track team when the incident occurred.

A Hudson County Catholic High School graduate himself, Downes is a longtime marathon runner and worked as a driver's ed and gym teacher at County Prep for more than two decades, according to a report by New Jersey City University.

Downes was the head cross country coach for the school's men's and women's teams.

If anyone has additional information regarding this investigation, or who believes they might have been victimized by this defendant, please contact Detective Alex Bromley of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3271, or the Toms River Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 732-349-0150, extension 1297.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.