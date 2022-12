A Jersey Cash 5 ticket winner worth $131,387 was sold in Bergen County.

The ticket from the Saturday, Dec. 24 drawing was sold at Food Mart, 168 Main Ave. in Wallington.

The winning numbers were: 06, 16, 21, 22 and 27 and the XTRA number was: 04.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

