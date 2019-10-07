Jeff Daniels To Play Former FBI Director James Comey In TV Miniseries, Brendan Gleeson As Trump

Jeff Daniels will portray former FBI Director James Comey in a TV miniseries based on the Northern Highlands Regional High School graduate’s best-selling book, Variety reports.

The four-hour miniseries, which doesn’t yet have a title, will also feature Brendan Gleeson as President Trump, Variety reported Monday .

Comey, 58, who was born in Yonkers and raised in Allendale, was dismissed from his federal post after four years when Trump disagreed with his handling of an investigation into Hilary Clinton’s emails and the FBI’s investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Comey’s book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” discusses his relationship with the president, as well as his learning he’d been fired from TV news reports while he was talking to agents at the Los Angeles FBI field office.

Portraying the 6-foot-8 Comey could be considered a tall order for the Emmy Award-winning Daniels, 64 – but at 6-foot-3 he’s up to it, screenwriter Billy Ray told Variety.

Production on the CBS Studios miniseries – is scheduled to begin next month.

James Comey

