Janitor From Ridgefield Park Charged With Sexually Assaulting Underage Teen

A janitor from Ridgefield Park is charged with sexually assaulting an underage teen multiple times.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Jose P. Manzano, 39, was seized after Ridgefield Park police contacted members of his Special Victims Unit earlier this week.

Manzano, who is married, “sexually assaulted a child who was less than 16 years old in Ridgefield Park on more than one occasion,” Musella said.

He remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest two days earlier on charges of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.