JACKPOT: NJ Man Wins $231K After Hitting 12-Leg Sports Bet Parlay

A New Jersey man won the largest HardRockCasino.com jackpot since sports gambling became legal in the state, the casino said.
Gregory L. of Monmouth County put down $326 before hitting the 12-leg parlay, winning $231,000 in a multi-sport parlay, the casino said.
Gregory connected on six NBA and NHL games last Thursday, NJ.com says citing his betting slip.
Here were his bets, according to the outlet.
- Brooklyn Nets over Boston Celtics (money line)
- Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks (over 56.5 points in the first quarter)
- Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic (over 210.5 points)
- New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks (over 222.5 points)
- Philadelphia 76ers over Chicago Bulls (Sixers +4)
- Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers (over 227 points)
- Carolina Hurricanes over Nashville Predators (money line)
- Florida Panthers over Columbus Blue Jackets (money line)
- Boston Bruins over New York Rangers (money line)
- Washington Capitals over Philadelphia Flyers (Capitals +1.5 goals)
- New York Islanders over New Jersey Devils (money line)
- Detroit Red Wings over Tampa Bay Lightning (money line)
Click here for more from NJ.com.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.