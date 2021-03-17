JACKPOT: NJ Man Wins $231K After Hitting 12-Leg Sports Bet Parlay

A New Jersey man won the largest HardRockCasino.com jackpot since sports gambling became legal in the state, the casino said.

Gregory L. of Monmouth County put down $326 before hitting the 12-leg parlay, winning $231,000 in a multi-sport parlay, the casino said.

Gregory connected on six NBA and NHL games last Thursday, NJ.com says citing his betting slip.

Here were his bets, according to the outlet.

Brooklyn Nets over Boston Celtics (money line)

Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks (over 56.5 points in the first quarter)

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic (over 210.5 points)

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks (over 222.5 points)

Philadelphia 76ers over Chicago Bulls (Sixers +4)

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers (over 227 points)

Carolina Hurricanes over Nashville Predators (money line)

Florida Panthers over Columbus Blue Jackets (money line)

Boston Bruins over New York Rangers (money line)

Washington Capitals over Philadelphia Flyers (Capitals +1.5 goals)

New York Islanders over New Jersey Devils (money line)

Detroit Red Wings over Tampa Bay Lightning (money line)

