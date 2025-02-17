JACKPOT: Atlantic City Gambler Wins $1.1 Million On $5 Bet Then Dishes Out $50K Tip To Dealers

A New Jersey poker player who gambled just $5 and won a staggering $1.1 million paid it forward by dishing out a generous $50,000 tip to dealers.

Monmouth County resident Frank Nagy won the jackpot during a trip to the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City, NJ.com reports.

Afterward, Nagy offered $50,000 to the dealers working at the casino, where he is a longtime player, the outlet reports.

Nagy’s payout is the highest jackpot on a game of progressive poker in the history of Caesars Entertainment, Tropicana’s parent company. The last jackpot win occurred in August 2019, the report says.

