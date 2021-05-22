Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
It’s Still Rape: Paterson Man, 20, Charged In Underage Teen Sex Case

Jerry DeMarco
Edwin Paradis
Edwin Paradis Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 20-year-old Paterson man had a year-long sexual relationship with a girl that began when she was 14, said authorities who charged him with statutory rape.

Edwin Paradis was being held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on charge of second-degree sexual assault and child endangerment, records show.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said her Sexual Investigations Unit arrested Paradis on Friday after determining that he “was engaging in sexual intercourse with the underaged girl for approximately one year including at locations in Paterson.

“The investigation further revealed the child was 14 years old when the sexual conduct commenced,” she added.

Under New Jersey law, statutory rape occurs when one of the partners is between 13 and 16 and the other is at least four years older. It can put a convicted offender in prison for a long time, among other serious consequences.

SEE: It’s Still Rape (An Explainer)

