'It's About Time': Garden State Plaza Chaperone Policy Applauded By Patrons

Adults, whose mall experience has been plagued by brawling teenagers, are generally applauding a new policy cracking down on unaccompanied minors on weekends at Westfield Garden State Plaza.

"It's about time," one Daily Voice reader said.

"I avoid that place at all costs for that reason," another Daily Voice reader said. "Always some type of altercation."

Another said the mall has become that of a daycare facility: "Sadly the good have to also suffer for the bad."

The plan requires everyone 17 and under to be accompanied by an adult 21 or older after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with officials checking IDs of youths or supervising adults. Anyone who lacks proper identification will be turned away.

The policy will go into effect on April 28.

While the policy is generally receiving positive responses, some are questioning its effectiveness.

"No way they can keep this enforced," another reader opined. "If they could afford the security to regulate this, they could afford the security to prevent the issue in the first place."

"Two other malls to choose from in Paramus alone 😂 kids will always find a way," another said.

Wesley Rebisz, the senior general manager at the mall said they implemented the policy to ensure everyone feels comfortable.

“We are committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for our guests," Rebisz said. “After careful consideration, we have decided to implement a parental guidance. "We want emphasize that all guests are welcome."

