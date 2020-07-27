It's A Girl! Wyckoff Native Joe Jonas Welcomes First Child With Wife Sophie Turner

Wyckoff native Joe Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, have welcomed their first child -- a baby girl, reports say.

Baby Willa was born at a Los Angeles hospital Wednesday, July 22, People.com reports.

Jonas, 30, married Turner, 24, last June. Turner is best known for her role as Sansa Stark on HBO series "Game of Thrones."

"The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition," a source told "Entertainment Tonight."

“The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends."

