Ithaca Soccer Goalie Jase Barrack Of Upper Saddle River Dies In Off-Campus Incident

Upper Saddle River native and Ithaca College junior Jase Barrack died of injuries sustained in an incident off-campus incident, school officials said.

Jase was taken off of life-support by his family on Friday, May 10, Ithaca College president Shirley M. Collado to the campus community. His organs will be donated to help others live.

Details of the incident and the athlete's injuries were not made public.

The Northern Highlands Regional High School graduate (Class of 2016) was majoring in athletic training in the School of Health Sciences and Human Performance. He was on track to graduate from Ithaca in 2020.

Jase was a goalie on Ithaca's men's soccer team and an athletic trainer for the women's softball team.

"I want to extend my heartfelt sympathies to Jase’s family, friends, classmates, teammates, professors, and all who are affected by this tragedy, which comes at a time when our campus community is collectively celebrating the end of the academic year," Collado said.

"I ask that we please pause to keep Jase and his loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, and to please continue to look out for one another."

A campus memorial will be on Monday at 6 p.m. in Muller Chapel.

Check back for arrangements.

