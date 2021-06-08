IT Analyst Who Lives Across From Lyndhurst School Charged With Trafficking Child Porn

An IT analyst who lives across the street from a Lyndhurst public school was caught with more than 100 child porn images, authorities said.

Paul S. An, 26, was arrested Wednesday following a raid of his Stuyvesant Avenue home on July 29, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

An investigation found that An – who lives across from the K-12 Roosevelt School – “used the Internet to view, download, and share approximately 110 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

Cyber Crimes Unit detectives charged him with three counts of distribution child pornography, Musella said.

A Superior Court judge on Thursday released An pending trial.

Musella thanked Lyndhurst police, who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

