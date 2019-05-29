Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
News

It Adds Up: Fliers Left More Than $41K At Newark Airport Security In '18

Paul Milo
Terminal C in Newark Airport.
Terminal C in Newark Airport. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

The nation's airports recovered nearly $1 million in unclaimed money in 2018, including $85,930 in foreign currency, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration Agency reported.

Newark Liberty International Airport was fifth in the country, with $41,026 in cash left behind. The money was left at security checkpoints, TSA said.

John F. Kennedy led the nation in unclaimed cash, with $72,392, while LaGuardia reported $17,906 found.

Most of the money was in the form of loose change and wallets containing cash that was placed in checkpoint bins before travelers passed through electronic screening.

TSA recommends that travelers remove items from their pockets and place those items into their carry-on bags so that the items will not be left behind.

