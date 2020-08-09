Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

Isaias Update: Here's The County Breakdown Of NJ Residents Still Without Power

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
JCP&L working on restoring power to NJ residents after Tropical Storm Isaias.
JCP&L working on restoring power to NJ residents after Tropical Storm Isaias. Photo Credit: JCP&L

Tens of thousands of New Jersey residents were still without power five days after Tropical Storm Isaias hit the region.

Many of the 40,000 residents in the dark were not expected to have power restored until Tuesday night -- right in the middle of a three-day heatwave.

Scroll down for a list of outages per county, according to utility company outage maps at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

  • ATLANTIC COUNTY: 163
  • BERGEN: 7,015
  • BURLINGTON: 581
  • CAMDEN: 27
  • CAPE MAY: 73
  • CUMBERLAND COUNTY: 18
  • ESSEX: 4,967
  • GLOUCESTER: 60
  • HUDSON: 234
  • HUNTERDON: 960
  • MERCER: 124
  • MIDDLESEX: 524
  • MONMOUTH: 4,130
  • MORRIS: 9,160
  • OCEAN: 486
  • PASSAIC: 3,373
  • SALEM COUNTY: 20
  • SOMERSET: 3,980
  • SUSSEX: 3,982
  • UNION: 805
  • WARREN: 98

New Jersey officials were continuing to "press all major utilities to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday morning.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.