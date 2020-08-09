Isaias Update: Here's The County Breakdown Of NJ Residents Still Without Power

Tens of thousands of New Jersey residents were still without power five days after Tropical Storm Isaias hit the region.
Many of the 40,000 residents in the dark were not expected to have power restored until Tuesday night -- right in the middle of a three-day heatwave.
Scroll down for a list of outages per county, according to utility company outage maps at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
- ATLANTIC COUNTY: 163
- BERGEN: 7,015
- BURLINGTON: 581
- CAMDEN: 27
- CAPE MAY: 73
- CUMBERLAND COUNTY: 18
- ESSEX: 4,967
- GLOUCESTER: 60
- HUDSON: 234
- HUNTERDON: 960
- MERCER: 124
- MIDDLESEX: 524
- MONMOUTH: 4,130
- MORRIS: 9,160
- OCEAN: 486
- PASSAIC: 3,373
- SALEM COUNTY: 20
- SOMERSET: 3,980
- SUSSEX: 3,982
- UNION: 805
- WARREN: 98
New Jersey officials were continuing to "press all major utilities to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday morning.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.